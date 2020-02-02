Left Menu
UP: Cong seeks CM's resignation over 'deteriorating' law and order

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:48 IST
Blaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the state's "deteriorating" law and order, the Congress on Sunday sought his resignation. In a statement issued here, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The murder of a Hindu leader in Hazratganj area of the state capital and children made hostage in Farrukhabad are some of the examples of the jungle raj prevailing in UP."

"Adityanath is an incompetent chief minister who has been unable to maintain law and order in the state. He should resign and go back to Gorakhpur (his hometown in eastern part of the state)," Lallu added. The state Congress chief further alleged that Uttar Pradesh has become a hotbed of criminal and anti-social activities under the BJP.

"The chief minister says that criminal elements have left the state, then who are these people who are committing heinous crimes here," Lallu said. A leader of a right wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.

On January 31, 23 children aged between six months and 15 years had been taken hostage by a murder accused after inviting them to his daughter's birthday party. The hostage drama began at Kasaria village in the afternoon and continued for about eight hours before the police killed the captor and rescued the children.

