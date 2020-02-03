Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 06:26 IST
Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China
Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities. According to the Hubei health authority, authorities confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600, CNN reported.

As many as 9,618 people have been hospitalised, including 478 of them who are in critical condition. Meanwhile, there are now nine coronavirus cases in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in California, two in Illinois and one each in Massachusetts, Washington and Arizona.

Also, Russia has suspended passenger train service with China starting from February 3 over coronavirus concerns, state company Russian Railways said on Sunday, Sputnik reported. On January 31, Russian Railways restricted passenger railway service with China, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing. Now, these trains are canceled too.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'1917' dominates Baftas 2020, best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix

British filmmaker Sam Mendes war drama 1917 ruled the 2020 edition of Baftas with seven wins, including best film, best British film and best director but it was best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix calling out the systemic racism of the indus...

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season, and the 75th ga...

UPDATE 1-AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations

Shares of Malaysias AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X fell on Monday, after allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group. AirAsia shares fell ...

UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates more than 200 people from China as virus deaths rise

Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said 243 citizens and permanent residents evacuated Wuhan on Monday on an Australian government-chartered aircraft, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 361 people. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020