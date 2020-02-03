Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities. According to the Hubei health authority, authorities confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600, CNN reported.

As many as 9,618 people have been hospitalised, including 478 of them who are in critical condition. Meanwhile, there are now nine coronavirus cases in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in California, two in Illinois and one each in Massachusetts, Washington and Arizona.

Also, Russia has suspended passenger train service with China starting from February 3 over coronavirus concerns, state company Russian Railways said on Sunday, Sputnik reported. On January 31, Russian Railways restricted passenger railway service with China, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing. Now, these trains are canceled too.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.