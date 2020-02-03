Left Menu
Poacher arrested in Odisha

  Ganjam
  Updated: 03-02-2020 12:10 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 12:05 IST
Poacher arrested in Odisha
Represntative Image

A poacher was arrested by Wildlife personnel for carrying 10 dead birds in Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said on Monday. The poacher, identified as Bamadeb Polai (23) of Sipia, was arrested by the wildlife personnel near Nairi on Sunday when he was carrying the birds after killing them.

The birds included 8 northern shoveler and two large welsh duck, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chilka Wildlife Division, Alok Ranjan Hota. After conducting a post-mortem, dead birds have been buried, he said. This was the second bird poaching incident in Chilika lake in the last 10-days. On January 24, the forest officials had seized 19 birds of different species. Of them, seven were dead, while 12 were live birds. The birds were seized near Titia jetty under Nuapada wildlife range, an official said.

As many as 15 poachers, including two fishermen, have been arrested so far during this winter. Of the arrested poachers 13 were held Tangi range alone. Over 150 dead birds have been seized from the poachers, he said.

Many birds from Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakh, Lake Baikal and the remote areas of Russia and neighboring countries visit the Chilka every winter and start their homeward journey before the onset of summer.

