Newly elected panchayat president hacked to death

A newly elected panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in Anthiyur area near here on Monday, police said. Chinna Thangam alias Radhakrishnan (45) was recently elected as president of Salangapalayam Panchayat in Bhavani Taluk.

He was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when a speeding car with a Karnataka registration came to a sudden halt in front of him, the police said. Three or four people got off the vehicle, attacked the civic body chief with aruvals (long knives) and sped away, they said.

Radhakrishnan fell down with bleeding injuries and died on the way to hospital, the police said. A murder case has been registered and a search was on for the gang, they said.

Heavy police pickets have been posted in Salangapalayam, Anthiyur and its surrounding areas..

