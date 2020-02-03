Left Menu
Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata

  Kolkata
  Updated: 03-02-2020 15:43 IST
Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata
Representative image.

The West Bengal government has provided two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to help the authorities conduct surveillance on passengers to contain attack of coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. The West Bengal Medical Service Corporation has bought the two thermal scanners at a total cost of Rs 30 lakhs and handed it over to the city airport authorities on Sunday, he said.

The Kolkata Port authorities have already started using thermal scanners to identify passengers with symptoms of coronavirus, who are arriving at the city using waterways. Eight passengers, who had traveled on the same flight like that of a coronavirus-affected Kerala resident, had landed at the city airport on January 23.

The state health department has traced the eight passengers three from China, one from New Delhi and Odisha while three are from West Bengal.

