Bihar shrine partially damaged after killing of JD(U) leader

A mob has partially damaged a shrine in Bihar's Sheikhpura district during an agitation against the killing of a local JD(U) leader, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when JD(U) supporters were protesting the killing of local party leader Amit Vishwash alias Nand Kishore Kushwaha on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Kushwaha was killed in Sanaiya village in Ariyari police station area on Saturday evening during a clash between two groups, he said. "Some anti-social elements, who had mingled with the supporters of the murdered JD(U) leader, had partially damaged the religious place. We have begun a probe into the incident and several miscreants have been identified through CCTV footage," DIG, Munger, Manu Maharaj said.

Sheikhpura police station SHO Chandan Kumar said FIRs will be lodged against the anti-social elements indulged in the violence, adding police is looking for around 150 such people. Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured in a firing that took place during immersion of an idol of Goddess Saraswati in Manipur village in Kasar police station area in the district on Sunday night, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and one person has been arrested, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surendra Kumar Singh said. He said the arrested person had a tiff with the injured man during the procession, adding an investigation into the incident has been started..

