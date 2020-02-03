Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) on Monday took suo motto cognisance of the Wardha incident where a woman lecturer was set ablaze by a man.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wardha (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:27 IST
Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) on Monday took suo motto cognizance of the Wardha incident where a woman lecturer was set ablaze by a man.

The commission has issued a notice to Wardha Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report of the case.

Earlier in the day, a 24-year-old lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover in Maharashtra's Wardha district near Hinganghat area.The unmarried woman has suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in a Nagpur-based hospital.Speaking on the incident, Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on Monday morning. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital by the locals present at the site. She has been taken to Nagpur for further treatment. The accused man is absconding, we are trying to search him."The police have assured that they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident.Meanwhile, the Nagpur based hospital has issued a medical bulletin stating that the victim has suffered 40 per cent burn injuries."The woman lecturer was brought from Primary Health Center, Hinganghat by Hinganghat police to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute, with history of being burnt alive in front of her academic institute today morning at around 7:15, am," hospital's statement read.Primary aid was provided to the patient and was reviewed by the Burns and Plastic Surgeon."She is noticed to be suffering from Grade III Deep dermal burns covering the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with an approximation of 40 per cent burns with inhalational injuries affecting respiratory system also. She is presently admitted to CCU," the statement further read.The accused, who is already married is absconding and a case has been registered in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fallen piece of landing gear prompts Madrid emergency landing by Air Canada Boeing 767 - pilots union

A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Madrid airport for an emergency landing on Monday after part of its landing gear fell off and entered its engines, Spains main pilots union said on Twitter.The union Sepla did not c...

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary released in J-K

Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor GC Murmu, on Monday released Beti Bachao Beti Padhao theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development.According to the Department of Information and Public Relations of J-K, the Beti Bacha...

Flyers mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation

Police in Philadelphia cleared Gritty, the Flyers fuzzy, orange mascot, of allegations of assault. Gritty was under investigation for an alleged physical assault of a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot at the teams stadium in November.But ...

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020