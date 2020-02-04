Daily wage labourer in Odisha Gets I-T notice for bank transaction worth Rs 1.47 cr

A daily-wage labourer from Pujaribharandi village of Odisha's Nabarangpur district has received a notice from Income Tax Department asking him to pay Rs 2.59 lakh of tax in lieu of bank transactions worth Rs 1.47 crore done during the assessment year 2014-15.

As per the notice, Sanadhara Gand has also been asked to appear before the I-T department either personally or through authorised representative on February 10.

He has also been issued a show-cause notice asking him why an order imposing a penalty on him should not be made under the section 271(1)(C) of the Income Tax Act 1961. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

