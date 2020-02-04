Newly married woman killed for dowry

A 26-year-old newly married woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an altercation over dowry in Ramgarh area here, police said on Tuesday. Asif slit the throat of Asma on Monday night and fled from the spot, they said.

Acting on a complaint by the victim's brother, police have registered an FIR. We are probing the matter and the accused will be arrested soon, police said.

