Cold wave eases in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions are slowly easing in Rajasthan, with the mercury maintaining an upward trend. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 26.7 degrees Celsius recorded at Barmer, an official from the MeT Department said on Tuesday.

According to the weather office, Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 7.0 degrees Celsius in Bundi and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani. Sikar, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Phalodi recorded minimum temperatures of 8.5 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius, 10.2 degrees Celsius, 10.5 degrees Celsius, 10.7 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees Celsius and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

