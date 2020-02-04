Haryana Police arrested 7,821 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers in 2019: DGP

The Haryana Police arrested 7,821 proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers last year, state Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said on Tuesday. Yadava said that during 2019, police had nabbed 3,423 POs and 4,398 bail jumpers across the state.

"Among the arrested offenders, many of them were evading their arrest for a very long time," he said. The DGP said the state Crime Branch had captured 1,577 POs and bail jumpers, whereas 6,244 were apprehended by various units of the police, including the Crime Investigating Agency.

In view of the parliamentary and state assembly elections in 2019, a special drive had also been undertaken to nab them to ensure peaceful polling, he said. "We identified such offenders by gathering data from courts and other inputs to keep an effective tab on their movements and activities. Our concerted and effective efforts also ensured free, fair and incident-free elections in the state," Yadava said.

Giving details of other crackdowns, Yadava said the police had also registered 2,677 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act between January and December 2019. "Over 16 quintals of drugs, including opium, charas, poppy husk, smack, ganja and heroin worth crores of rupees, was also seized from the arrested persons," the DGP said.

He said the Haryana Police has been constantly making efforts to keep a tab on movements and activities of the criminals and anti-social elements. "We will continue to speed up our operations against the POs, bail jumpers as well as other hardened criminals to further instil a sense of security and safety among the people," he said.

