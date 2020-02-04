Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of saffron party general secretary Arun Singh. "I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken some very landmark and bold steps like abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq and CAA," Samir Dwivedi said.

Samir Dwivedi's father is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for over a decade. "This is his independent decision," Janardan Dwivedi said after his son joined the BJP.

Samir Dwivedi attacked those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest, saying, "The same people were praising China in 1962." He asked the women in Shaheen Bagh that Modi had abolished the practice of instant triple talaq for them, how could he take away their citizenship.

"If we do not support Modi ji today, we will not be able to stop this fire from spreading in the country," Samir Dwivedi said, while referring to the communal twist being given by some to the anti-CAA protests. In the past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.

