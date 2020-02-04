Wild elephant kills 29-year-old man in Chhattisgarh

Elephant menace in Chhattisgarhs Korba district claimed another life when a 29-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild tusker, forest officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kendai forest range of the district on Monday night, they said.

The victim has been identified as Nathu Ram, a resident of Pondikhurd village under the Korbi police station area. The officials said Nathu Ram was trying to drive away a herd of tuskers roaming in the area for the last two weeks when one of them trampled him to death.

The victim was providing information to the forest department about the movement of wild elephants in the area covered by thick forests, they said. Department officials, who rushed to the spot soon after getting information, handed over a cheque of ex-gratia payment of Rs 25,000 to the family of Nathu Ram.

This is the second such incident in the same forest range in the last one week. On January 31, one Hira Singh (55), a resident of Parla village, was killed by wild tuskers. Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the recent past from the forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh, including Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

Wild elephants often attack tribals and destroy property and crops in the region..

