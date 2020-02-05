2 arrested for cow slaughtering

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested two persons on the charge of slaughtering stray cows after seizing beef from their vehicle in Kandhla town in Shamli district.

According to SHO Sushil Kumar Dube, police intercepted a car on Gangeru Road in which beef was being transported to a meat shop and arrested the two.

During interrogation, they revealed that the shop owner, Imran, was involved in slaughtering stray cattle. Police have initiated the process to cancel his licence for violating the rules.

