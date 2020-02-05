Two terrorists killed, one injured after firing at Police and CRPF party on Srinagar-Baramulla road: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that two terrorists were killed while a third was injured on Srinagar-Baramulla road after they fired at police and CRPF party deployed there. "Two terrorists killed, one terrorist injured on Srinagar-Baramulla road, after they fired at police and CRPF party deployed there," he said while addressing a press conference here.

However, the terrorist who was injured in today's retaliatory firing by security forces at Srinagar-Baramulla road succumbed to his injuries. The DGP further informed that around 20 terrorists have been neutralised so far this year.

Earlier, it was reported that two terrorists were killed and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life after terrorists attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar on Wednesday. Unknown terrorists fired upon troops of 73 Bn CRPF. CRPF retaliated and neutralized two terrorists and apprehended one terrorist in injured condition and recovered arms and ammunition. Constable Ramesh Ranjan, 30, received a bullet injury on the head and lost his life. Identification of terrorists is being done.

The Jammu and Kashmir DGP further said: "There are reports that VPN is being misused here. For example, the truck driver (involved in Bann toll plaza encounter on January 31) first clicked photograph of encounter and sent it to Pakistan as an evidence that they have been intercepted. Such use and misuse is happening." (ANI)

