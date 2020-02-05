Left Menu
Uttarakhand police starts WhatsApp helpline for women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:40 IST
The Uttarakhand police has launched a WhatsApp helpline to boost the security and safety of women and young girls in the state. Director General of Police (Crime, Law and Order) Ashok Kumar launched the helpline — 9411112780 — at the women safety cell at the state police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Kumar said women, young girls and students can use the service to register their complaints through text, photo, or video. Based on the complaint, the police officer heading the women safety cell will forward the information to the district police which will direct the area police station to take action, the DGP explained.

If a victim is not in a position to register her complaint, police can reach out to her using the message sent to them, he added. The police officer said the victims, who would otherwise hesitate to go to the local police station, can now register complaints through the WhatsApp helpline.

