With 14 new titles, Mamata scores century with books

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:59 IST
With 14 new titles released in the on-going 44th International Kolkata Book Fair, the number of books written by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has crossed 100. Now, she is the author of 102 books written mainly in Bengali and English. While Banerjee also has books of Urdu poems to her credit, her poetries were also translated to Alchiki, the language of the Santhals.

Besides poems for adults and children, the Trinamool Congerss supremo has written memoirs, on political issues and environment. Her recently released books included one on the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC.

"The sales figure of the books written by Mamata Banerjee is impressive," said Sudhangshu Dey on behalf of the Deys Publishing, the publisher of her books. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who has been releasing books at the International Kolkata Book Fair for several years, has announced on Facebook that 13 new titles were released on January 28, the day the book fair was inaugurated.

Out of the 13, six are in English, as many in Bengali and one in Urdu. Another book in English was released on Tuesday. Banerjee's books are also on sale at the stalls of her publisher and the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece - 'Jago Bangla' - at the book fair.

"Her books are on high demand - not only among party workers but also among common people," said TMC secretray general Partha Chatterjee, who looks after 'Jago Bangla'. In 2019 and 2018 book fairs, Banerjee had released seven and nine books respectively.

Banerjee, who has been in public life for more than four decades, also has a knack for painting..

