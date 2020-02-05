Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should do what SC mandated, but politics over Lord Ram should end: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:24 IST
Govt should do what SC mandated, but politics over Lord Ram should end: Cong

As the Centre constituted a trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Wednesday said the government should go ahead with the process mandated by the Supreme Court but the politics over Lord Ram should now end. While delivering its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 9 last year, the apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Four days before the expiry of the three-month deadline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha the constitution of a 15-member trust. The Supreme Court had also ordered that five-acre land will be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodha at an alternative site.

Congress Spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said the government's decision was an outcome of the ruling of the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court had laid out all the instructions for the government to follow. The government is simply following Supreme Court's instructions. The day the Supreme Court verdict came out, the Congress had respected it and welcomed it," he said.

"So the government is going ahead and constructing (the temple) they should do so, it is their duty. But I only hope the politics over Lord Ram should end," he said. Seeking votes on behalf of Lord Ram should end as it is a matter of faith, Gogoi said.

"If people want to practise their faith they will go to the newly-constructed Ram temple. We don't need the BJP to tell us and preach about religion, we have our own gods, own temples, own monasteries, we practise faith much better than the BJP practices," he said. The BJP practises "fake nationalism" and has "fake love" for religion, especially for the Hindu religion, Gogoi said.

In a rare occasion, Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha as soon as the House convened at 11 am, telling members he wants to share information on a "very important and historical subject for the country." "This topic is close to my heart like millions of countrymen and I consider it my great fortune to talk about it," he said.

Since Parliament is in session, the government decided to inform the House on the important decision taken by the Cabinet. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it would be incorrect to link the Cabinet decision to the Delhi Assembly polls this Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Use of child and forced labor in Uzbek's cotton industry comes to end

The systematic and systemic use of child labor and forced labor in Uzbekistans cotton industry has come to an end, according to a new International Labour Organization ILO report.The report, compiled for the World Bank, shows that the count...

Albania needs 1.08 billion euros to recover from quake - study

Albania will need 1.08 billion euros 1.19 billion to rebuild dwellings for some 17,000 people made homeless by an earthquake, and also help tourism, agriculture and business recover, a study by Albania and international agencies said on Wed...

EC warns Kejriwal for violating MCC by promising mohalla clinics in court complexes

The Election Commission EC on Wednesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over violation of the Model Code of Conduct MCC for promising to construct mohalla clinics in court complexes. The warning was issued against Kejriwal over ...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Chinese GP in doubt as Shanghai suspends sports events

Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix will take place.The fourth grand prix of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020