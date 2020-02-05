UNESCO DG presents heritage certificate for Jaipur walled city

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay here on Wednesday presented the World Heritage Certificate for the walled city of Jaipur to Rajasthan government representatives while stressing the strategic partnership between the world body and India. Eight months after being included in the World Heritage List, the heritage certificate for the Pink City was given at the Albert Hall here.

Azoulay said UNESCO was very proud to have the walled city of Jaipur inscribed in the heritage list. "Jaipur is already an iconic city because of its heritage and has a special place in the world. This inscription goes even further and is a joint commitment to protect and preserve this cultural heritage for the future," she said.

The UNESCO Director-General further said UNESCO and India had a history of strategic partnership "based on cultural diversity, legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and our joint commitment for education". In July 2019, Jaipur was included in the heritage list at the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee at Azerbaijan's Baku.

Jaipur, founded by Sawai Jai Singh II in 1727, is the second Indian city to feature on the prestigious list. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who missed the ceremony at the Albert Hall due to illness, tweeted, "Delighted and proud that Jaipur has got UNESCO Heritage Certificate. I dedicate the honour to people of the Pink City and state. Jaipur is one of the most well planned and beautiful cities of the world. Let us preserve the heritage of the capital city."

Commenting on the preservation efforts, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal said, "A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary was constituted by the state government. All the department concerned were given the responsibility of maintaining the heritage as per a special area plan." "We have carried out a 360-degree videography and prepared a three-dimensional map of the walled city area using drone to maintain our heritage record," the minister added.

