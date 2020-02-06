Govt donates Rs 1 in cash to Ayodhya trust to begin its work

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PT) The government on Wednesday made the first donation of Rs 1 in cash to the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust to begin its work of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. D Murmu, an under secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, contributed the amount to the trust on behalf of the central government.

The trust will accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contribution from any person in cash, kind, including immovable properties, without any conditions, the official said. It will initially function from the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran but will look for a permanent office later, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

