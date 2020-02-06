Odisha CM announces urban CHC for Bargarh town

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a 30-bed urban Community Health Centre (CHC) will be set up at Bargarh town for the benefit of the local residents. Patnaik said the decision to operate a CHC was taken keeping in mind the larger interest of people. Emergency and out-door patient (OPD) services will also be provided at the CHC, he said.

A statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) on Wednesday also said that ambulance and bus services will be provided to patients and their attendants for smooth conveyance between the CHC and new district headquarters hospital (DHH). The chief minister made this announcement after Labour Minister Sushant Singh, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, MLA Debesh Acharya and former minister Bimbadhara Kunara informed him about difficulties faced by people due to shifting of the DHH to a faraway place.

Earlier, BJP's Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had written a letter to the chief minister mentioning difficulties faced by people of the town due to shifting of the DHH.

