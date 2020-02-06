Left Menu
3 interstate drug traffickers held in Shamli, smack worth Rs 60 lakh seized

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:25 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three members of an interstate gang of drug traffickers were arrested in Kairana town of Shamli district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. Shamli Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal told reporters here that the police team with the help of a Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a motorcycle at Kandhala Tiraha in which the three men were travelling and seized 416 grams of smack with a value of over Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

The police team also seized Rs 11,000 cash and the motorcycle from their possession, he said. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the three accused - Dule Singh from Rajasthan, Sultan from Uttarakhand and Din Mohammad of Kairana, who have been arrested, the SP added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang has been supplying drugs from neighbouring Rajasthan to the state and Uttarakhand.

