5 persons, including BJYM district president booked for extorting money in UP's Sambhal

Two separate FIRs have been lodged against five persons, including the district president of Bharitya Janata Yuva Morcha in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for allegedly trying to extort money, police said on Thursday. "An FIR was registered on a complaint of a man named Munsif, who alleged that BJYM district president Vishal Chauhan came to his transport agency and demanded Rs 5,000 per day if he wanted to keep his business running.

"The accused also threatened Munsif of dire consequences if he did not pay," Dhamrpal Singh SHO Chandusi police station said. In a separate FIR lodged on a complaint by Satyendra Kumar Yadav of Ganesh Colony on February 4, it has been alleged that Chauhan demanded Rs 2,500 from him.

In his complaint, Yadav has alleged that Chauhan threatened him and asked him to pay the amount if he wanted to remain in the transport business, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alok Jaiswal said two FIRs have been registered on Wednesday against Chauhan and the police is investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

