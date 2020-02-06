Evict illegal occupants from government quarters: J-K admin to officials

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed officials to evict all occupants residing illegally in government quarters in Srinagar and Jammu cities. There are huge complaints of illegal occupation of the quarters by political workers, former ministers, ex-legislators, retired officials and journalists in the twin cities and several of them have huge arrears pending against them, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal directed the Estates Department to form committees for physical verification of all estates' accommodations and evict unauthorised and illegal occupants from government quarters at Jammu and Srinagar. The principal secretary issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the department which was attended by Director Estates, Subash Chibber; deputy director Estates (Kashmir); deputy director Estates (Jammu) and other officials on Wednesday, the spokesman said.

Kansal directed the officials that unauthorised allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He also said directed them to reverify the particulars of employees accommodated in private houses and private hotels and to ensure that no illegal occupant is staying there.

The principal secretary also took stock of functions of the department besides taking overall review of its ongoing projects and those in the pipeline, the spokesman said. Kansal directed the officers to complete the languishing projects in a time bound manner in Jammu and Srinagar to overcome the shortage of accommodation for the move (Darbar) employees, he said.

