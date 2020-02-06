Left Menu
Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Highlights from the southern region

  PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-02-2020 17:15 IST
Highlights from the southern region at 5 pm. KA-LD CABINET EXPANSION Ten defectors who helped BJP gain power rewarded with Cabinet berth Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rewarded with Cabinet berth 10 defectors, who helped the BJP bring down the Congress-JDS coalition and come to power.

MDS6 KL-CORONAVIRUS-CHINESE Chinese youth seeks police help for hotel room in Kerala, admitted to hospital for observation Thiruvananthapuram: A Chinese youth, who approached the city police here seeking help to get a hotel accomodation, was rushed to an isolation ward of a hospital for observation. MDS9 TN-MINISTER-FOOTWEAR TN minister asks tribal boy to remove footwear, sparks outrage Udhgagamandalam(TN): A Tamil Nadu minister made a tribal boy remove his slippers during the inauguration of an elephant camp in Theppakkadu near here, a video of which has gone viral drawing flak from a section of social media users.

MDS10 KL-LIQUOR-TAPS When 'booze' flows freely from home water taps in Kerala town Thrissur(Kerala): Flow of liquor from home water taps may be the wildest fantasy of every tippler. But, that reverie became a reality for residents of an apartment at Chalakkudy here as much to their shock water mixed with liqour flowed out their water taps. MES1 KL-WOMAN-RAPE Thailand national raped in Kerala, two held Kochi: A 46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here, following which they were arrested, police said..

