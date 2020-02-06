Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP lynching: Village sarpanch among 3 held; 6 cops suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharbhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:49 IST
MP lynching: Village sarpanch among 3 held; 6 cops suspended

Three persons, including a village sarpanch, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being part of a violent mob that killed a man and injured six others on suspicion of being child-lifters in Madhya Pradesh, while policemen, too, faced action for dereliction of duty. Six policemen, including the Manavar police station in charge in Dhar district, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, were suspended for negligence in duty, an official said.

A 35-year-old man, Ganesh Patel, was lynched while six of his friends were seriously injured on Wednesday when a group of local residents attacked them amid rumours that a gang of child-lifters was on the prowl in Baroli village, around 60km from Dhar town, police have said. All seven were farmers.

Three persons, including a village sarpanch, were arrested in connection with the mob attack and charged with murder, police said. They were identified by the police only as Ramesh, Satya and Galyan.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Singh Saluja claimed Ramesh, the sarpanch of Junapani village, is a BJP worker. However, the police have not yet confirmed this.

The two others arrested in the case are residents of Bhutia village, Dhar district's superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said. Six policemen - the Manawar police station in-charge, a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and three constables - were suspended on charges of negligence in duty, he said.

A special investigative team (SIT), headed by additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar, has been constituted to probe the matter and the arrested accused have been booked for murder, the SP said. Meanwhile, Saluja claimed the opposition BJP is politicising the issue despite the fact that it's own party worker had "incited" people to attack the victims.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath termed the incident as "very unfortunate" and added that such things cannot be tolerated. Nath directed the administration to thoroughly probe the incident and take stern action against the culprits.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from all quarters with former BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that the Nath-led Congress government had made the state "Talibani" . "People are being beaten and stoned to death. The incident is unfortunate as those killed had given prior information to the police that they are going to recover their money in the village, as they faced threat over there, but police remained asleep," he claimed.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said, "If anyone is responsible for this incident, it is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh." Asked about the Congress claim that one of the accused is a BJP worker, Singh said, "Crime is crime. A criminal can't be spared even if he belongs to a particular political party. But the Congress cannot shirk its responsibility by pointing out one person from a mob of 500. Will this end crime?" On Wednesday, the victims, farmers hailing from Indore and Ujjain, had gone to Baroli village, around 60km from Dhar town, in two cars to recover money from some local farm labourers when they were attacked.

The farm labourers had spread rumours that the seven men were child-lifters to avoid returning the money they had taken as advance from one of the victims, police have said. PTI COR MAS LAL ARU RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'dishonest and corrupt' Democrats after impeachment drama

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment dishonest and corrupt and accused some of his political foes of inv...

Zimbabwe mine collapse traps 20 underground

At least 20 miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at the Globe and Phoenix gold mine in the central town of Kwekwe, around 200 kilometers...

UPDATE 1-Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

Lawyers for Ivory Coasts former president Laurent Gbagbo argued on Thursday that he should be released without conditions while awaiting the prosecutions appeal against his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.The ICC, the worlds f...

J'khand education minister stumped by students' answers

The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state. The students of class seven of the government school...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020