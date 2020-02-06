Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to play big role in India's goal to become $ 5 trillion economy: Rajnath Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:23 IST
UP to play big role in India's goal to become $ 5 trillion economy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in turning India into a five trillion dollar economy and also be counted among the three largest in the world by 2030. Singh was addressing a seminar on UP’s defence manufacturing corridor at DefExpo 2020 here.

"By 2030, India will be among the top three economies of the world. UP will have important role in it," he said. "The PM has fixed a target of making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024,” he recalled.

He said some economists are asking how the country will achieve this target when there is a slowdown in the world. But despite the slowdown, India is the “fastest growing” economy, he added.

“If there is a decline in one quarter, it is not the matter of concern," the minister said. He said World Bank has also predicted a revival.

That means there is no doubt that India will achieve the target of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, he said. Singh said Uttar Pradesh will pay a major role in achieving the target and praised the steps taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said there is a single-window system for investors and connectivity through air, rail and road is very good in the state. “We will not let you face any problem," he said, asking investors to choose UP. Chief Minister Adityanath made the same pitch to them.

Adityanath said the state has already prepared its defence manufacturing policy and has a large land bank. "Organising the investors' summit in 2018 was like a big dream. We have received investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the past two years,” the CM said.

At another DefExpo event, Adityanath said UP provides such investment opportunities that industrialists could make India self-dependent in defence production. "Our policy is much better than other states and it will attract investment here," he said at a seminar organised by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and trade body FICCI.

He said the state planned to develop 17 'Smart and Safe Cities' offering huge investment possibilities. He added that the Uttar Pradesh government is developing infrastructure at a fast pace.

Adityanath listed projects like the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Ganga expressways which are in different stages of development. Defence manufacturing firms from across the world are participating in the five-day DefExpo, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. ABN SMI ASH

ASH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI points to China as biggest U.S. law-enforcement threat

The FBI on Thursday identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States, and its director said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by any means necessary. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a conference ...

Serbia should accept EU expansion reforms, president says

Serbia should accept the European Unions proposed changes to the way it admits new countries, which could smooth the path towards membership for Balkan countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. A day earlier, the EUs enlargeme...

'Suicide bombers' being raised in Shaheen Bagh, alleges Giriraj

Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged on Thursday that suicide bombers are being raised in Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest has been going on for weeks. The hardline Hindutva leader posted a video of a womans speech on social media to...

UPDATE 1-France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020