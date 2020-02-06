Left Menu
Bengal to prepare policy to check data misuse in New Town

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:42 IST
The West Bengal government is in the process of preparing a policy to check misuse of data in New Town, a satellite township near here, an official said. The government urged private and public sector institutions to provide data to create a "Data Lake" which will help experts and analysts to find solutions to several problems related to various sectors, state additional chief secretary Debashis Sen said.

"For smart city New Town, we have published a draft data policy to check misuse and created a framework for all entities to contribute data like Uber. We need to harness the power of public-private partnerships for a better future," Sen told PTI. App-cab aggregator Uber launched a platform -'Movement'- in Kolkata to provide data on traffic movements in the city to assess the impact of new infrastructure projects, big events and closure of roads while travelling.

This will also provide appropriate data for policymakers for improving the city's mobility..

