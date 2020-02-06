Left Menu
JNU student arrested for sexually harassing woman inside campus

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:01 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:01 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly sexually harassing a female student inside the varsity campus, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Raghvendra Mishra. A former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member, Mishra fought the last JNU Students' Union elections as an independent.

He used to dress up in saffron robes, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday and we have initiated an investigation into the matter, police said.

According to a senior police official, Mishra allegedly misbehaved with a female student in a hostel room inside the campus. A complaint was received on Wednesday and a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station and the accused has been arrested, the official said.

The girl told the police that Mishra had called her to his hostel room and harassed her. The security guards of the hostel apprehended Mishra when she raised an alarm, the girl told the police.

