40K police personnel, 190 companies of CAPF and 19K Home Guards deployed for Delhi polls

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:27 IST
Around 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, 190 coys (companies) of Central Armed Police Forces and 19,000 Home Guards have been deployed for smooth conduct of election in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. While the Delhi Police personnel have been put on specific election duties, the coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will ensure security of polling premises and movement of EVMs. In addition, 19,000 Home guards will assist local police in ensuring security for polling booths, the officials said.

Marked by the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hardselling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi assembly elections ended on Thursday, ahead of the voting on Saturday. A multi-layered security has been provided to 21 counting centres and 2,689 polling premises, out of which 545 are "critical", a senior police official said.

Additional forces have also been deployed to bolster the security of EVMs, critical booths and counting centres, he said. Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been deployed and special checking drives are being conducted in vulnerable areas to check any attempt to influence by money or muscle power and other unlawful practices, according to police.

"EVM transportation drill has been planned in coordination with polling officials. All necessary measures have also been taken from the anti-terror angle in vulnerable areas. Senior officers will closely supervise arrangements at the ground level. "Thorough area domination will be ensured in sensitive and vulnerable areas, and all precautions will be taken to ensure smooth movement of voters to the booths," said Anil Mittal, additional PRO (Delhi Police).

Pickets on borders have been strengthened to check transportation of illicit liquor and other contraband. All border areas will be kept under strict vigil by regular coordination with counterparts of NCR police, he said. Also, patrolling on boats in the Yamuna river is being done, he added.

According to police, since the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, 96,798.8 litres of illicit liquor and 774.1 Kg drugs have already been seized as part of special drives. So far, 494 illegal fire-arms and 706 ammunition have been recovered. Besides, 7,397 licensed weapons have also been deposited as a preventive measure, police said.

Police have also issued a public appeal to report and share objectionable messages and other social media messages which violate Model Code of Conduct and Elections Commission’s directions, with Nodal Officer on 8130099105, acp-cybercell-dl@nic.in or 011-28031130 (Fax). The counting of votes will be taken on February 11.

