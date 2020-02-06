Left Menu
Centre outlines aims, objectives for trust formed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

Centre outlines aims, objectives for trust formed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative image.

The Centre has donated a token amount of money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust formed for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Deed of Declaration of Trust was executed in New Delhi on February 5 by the Centre, through which an amount of Re 1, as a token amount, has been transferred in cash to the trustees of the trust.

The aim of the trust, according to the deed, is "To construct a magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the birthplace of Lord Ram and in so far as possible and to maintain the temple, removing all the obstacles arising in its way after the judgment of the Supreme Court." The deed further authorises the trust "to construct and maintain appropriate amenities like huge parking facilities, amenities for pilgrims, separate areas for security, appropriate arrangements for circumambulation including Annakshetras, Kitchens, Gaushalas, Exhibitions, Museums, Sarais and all other amenities for the pilgrims and general public visiting Ayodhya from all over the world."

"For the said purpose to perform and undertake all other activities including collecting money and other valuables, obtaining movable and immovable properties by purchase gift or other in any suitable modes, maintain them and to mortgage and dispose of them in the interest of the trust and in accordance with the law," it added. The deed further authorises the trust to carry out all such activities which are "incidental and conducive to the efficient management, maintenance and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the convenience of the pilgrims."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the Cabinet has decided to form 'Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra,' the trust to take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision. "The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

