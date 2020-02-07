Chargesheet filed in 3 cases related to KPL fixing case

A preliminary charge-sheet has been filed in three cases in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting and match-fixing case.

In Cubbon Park case, chargesheet against six accused which includes two team owners-- Ali and Arvind Reddy, one KSCA management committee member Shinde, two players Gautum and Kazi and one bookie Maavi are charge-sheeted.

Apart from this, charge-sheet filed in Bharatinagar PS case against six accused while in JP Nagar case four accused-- Bafna, Sayyam, Jatin and Harish-- have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

