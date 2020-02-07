Left Menu
Chargesheet filed in 3 cases related to KPL fixing case

A preliminary charge-sheet has been filed in three cases in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting and match-fixing case.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In Cubbon Park case, chargesheet against six accused which includes two team owners-- Ali and Arvind Reddy, one KSCA management committee member Shinde, two players Gautum and Kazi and one bookie Maavi are charge-sheeted.

Apart from this, charge-sheet filed in Bharatinagar PS case against six accused while in JP Nagar case four accused-- Bafna, Sayyam, Jatin and Harish-- have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

  • KSCA

