Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodo accord has heralded new dawn of peace in Assam: Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kokrajhar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:50 IST
Bodo accord has heralded new dawn of peace in Assam: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it was because of people's support that the Bodo peace accord was signed, heralding a new dawn of peace in Assam. Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state, Modi said now the time was to work together for peace and development of the North- East.

"We will not allow violence to return," he asserted. The prime minister also appealed to extremists in the Northeast, militants in Jammu and Kashmir and the Maoists to "take inspiration from Bodo insurgents and return to the mainstream".

He also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law. "Canard is being spread that lakhs of settlers will come from other countries after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen," he said.

He said that the Bodo accords signed in 1993 and 2003 could not bring permanent peace in the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam. "The recent Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers.

After signing this agreement, there is no demand left," the prime minister said. The government had on January 27 signed an accord with all the factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO), providing political and economic bonanza but not a separate state or union territory.

He asserted that the Centre will work expeditiously to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord once the high-powered committee submits its report. The clause envisaged that constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

He said that earlier nobody addressed the issues faced by the people of the North-East and allowed disturbances to continue. "This approach alienated people of the region from the Centre and they lost faith in Indian democracy and Constitution. The North-East was once considered a recipient state but now it is a growth engine," he said.

The prime minister said that the combined central allocation to the eight states of the region went up to a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission, after his government was formed, from Rs 90,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. He said that the North-East was under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a long time but now Tripura and many parts of other states are free from it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Third song 'Mehrama' from 'Love Aaj Kal' is out!

After giving hit tracks Shayad and Haan Main Galat, the makers of the Love Aaj Kal movie dropped the films third song, a rather moving track Mehrama on Friday. Music by Pritam, the three-minutes and fifteen-seconds video exhibit the emotion...

Weinstein's defense to call psychology professor as expert on memory in NY trial

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial are expected to hear testimony about the nature of memory on Friday from a psychology professor, one of the witnesses whom lawyers for the former Hollywood mogul are calling as experts.Elizabe...

Shaheen, Abbas redcue Bangladesh to 172-6 in first Test

Rawalpindi, Feb 7 AFP Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi led a spirited Pakistan attack to keep Bangladesh down to 172-6 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi. Shaheen 3-45 and Mohammad Abbas 2-19 destroyed Bangladesh who...

2 bike-borne men fire in the air near anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fired in the air near an anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhis Jafrabad, eyewitnesses said on Friday. No one was injured in the incident, which the police said appeared to be a case of pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020