Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of HDIL assets to recover PMC dues

In a major relief to the real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Bombay High Court order which directed sale of the company's assets to repay the dues of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:50 IST
SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of HDIL assets to recover PMC dues
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief to the real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Bombay High Court order which directed sale of the company's assets to repay the dues of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank. A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant also issued a notice to other parties in the matter including Sarosh Damania, who had approached the Bombay High Court to ensure the payment of the dues of the account holders of PMC Bank.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against the Bombay High Court order. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had formed a three-member committee to sell the assets of HDIL involved in the PMC bank scam in a bid to recover the bank's money.

The scam came to light in September 2019, when the Reserve Bank of India came to know that the bank had allegedly opened fake accounts to hide more than Rs 4,355 crore of bankrupt HDIL. According to the Reserve Bank of India, PMC Bank tampered with the core banking system and hid 44 accounts of problem loans, including HDIL, and had access to select bank employees.

The Economic Offenses Branch of Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate have registered cases against senior bank officials and promoters of HDIL. The ED has also seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Death of Chinese coronavirus doctor sparks online anger at government

A Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning against a SARS-like coronavirus before it was officially recognised died of the illness on Friday, triggering online expressions of anger at the government and fuelling suspicions of censorship. The ...

HC grants conditional advance bail to former Minister

HC grants conditional advance bail to former Minister Chennai, Feb 7 PTI The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional anticipatory bail to former Tamil Nadu and present DMK MLA Senthil Balaji apprehending arrest in a job rack...

Whirlpool of India Q3 up 23% to Rs 76.49 cr

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 22.91 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.49 crore for the quarter ending December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.23 crore in the Octo...

Not interested in bringing down Maha govt: Fadnavis

The BJP is not interested in bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which would collapse due to its own burden, said Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The MVA governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020