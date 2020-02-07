Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met envoys of China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives with a broad focus to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation. In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Shringla conveyed India's appreciation to China for facilitating the evacuation of nearly 650 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Shringla and Sun also discussed issues related to bilateral ties, including events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In their meeting, the foreign secretary and the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Muhammad Imran, delved into various facets of bilateral engagement and discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Dhaka next month.

The foreign secretary conveyed that India looked forward to jointly celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation. In a statement, the Bangladesh High Commission said Shringla noted the importance India attaches on the relationship with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour.

"Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations, Shringla stressed that the two countries can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact," it said. The statement said Shringla told the envoy that he plans to visit Dhaka to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary of Mujibur Rahman on March 17.

"India wants to see the impending visit of Modi to become mutually beneficial to both the countries," the statement quoted Shringla as saying. About Shringla's meeting with Nepalese envoy Nilamber Acharya, Kumar said both sides expressed satisfaction at the "positive trajectory" in relations and looked forward to working together to further strengthen the close ties.

The foreign secretary also held a meeting with Maldivian High Commissioner Aishah Didi. "Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla congratulated High Commissioner of Maldives @aishamdidi on her appointment as Minister of Gender, Family & Social Services & thanked her for outstanding work in transforming India-Maldives relationship under the leadership of President @ibusolih," Kumar tweeted.

