Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA malicious, mischievous law: Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 00:55 IST
CAA malicious, mischievous law: Chidambaram

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act a "malicious and mischievous" law, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Friday that people across the world are questioning India's commitment towards being a democratic nation. He also described the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as "mischievous and dangerous".

"We are opposing the Act on the basis of constitutional morality and constitutional legality. Right now, the ball is in the Supreme Court and we are confident that it will strike down (the law) and redeem the honour of the people of India," the former Union finance minister said while delivering a lecture on CAA-NPR-NRC and the Union Budget here. "Worldwide, India's stock has plummeted... All over the world people are questioning India's commitment to be a democratic country. All the goodwill that was built over the last 40 years has been destroyed by this one mischievous and malicious Act and this must go," Chidambaram said.

He also asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a "reaction to the fiasco that happened in Assam with regards to the NRC". "After spending Rs 1,400 crore for the NRC exercise, 40 lakh people were labelled stateless -- not once but twice. Revised exercise rendered 19 lakh people stateless.

"When the people of Assam rejected it, the (Narendra) Modi government suddenly thought that something should be done and they brought this CAA," Chidambaram said. The former Union minister said a "propaganda is being spread" that the Congress is opposing citizenship given to the persecuted Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"We are just asking if persecuted Hindu minorities from these three countries are allowed, why not Tamils and Hindus from Sri Lanka and Burma and Buddhist from Nepal and Bhutan are allowed," he said and also sought to know why Muslims were excluded from the ambit of the law. "According to the United States Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, the most persecuted community in the world is Rohingya in Myanmar," Chidambaram said.

He said the Congress is not against giving citizenship to persecuted refugees. "We are not against those who are included in the Act. We have a problem with who has been excluded... Include the muslims also, include all the persecuted communities. But it clearly shows the bias that the Modi government has against the Muslims... They have framed this Act to keep the Muslims out," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-HHS Secretary: U.S. still waiting for green light to send experts to China

HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TAP INTO AUTHORTY TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM HHS FOR CORONAVIRUS HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS ITS PREMATURE TO ASK CONGRESS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE OUTBREAK RESPONSE HHS SECRETARY AZ...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about artistic swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Artistic swimming, previously synchronized swimming, is one of the aquatic events. Here are some key facts about artistic swimming at the Olympics.Introduced Artistic swimming was added to the Oly...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Sailing pits athletes against the natural elements as they compete on the open water. Here are some key facts about Olympic sailingIntroduced Sailing was introduced to Olympic competition in 1900,...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about water polo at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Water polo is one of five aquatic events. Here are some key facts about Olympic water poloIntroduced Water polo debuted at the modern Olympics in 1900 with a mens tournament. The womens competitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020