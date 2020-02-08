Man attacked with hammer during kangaroo court meet in Bengal

A 47-year-old man was severely injured after being hit on the head with a hammer allegedly by another person when a kangaroo court in West Bengal's Malda district was "hearing" a dispute between the two, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Surmani village in Gajole police station area on Friday night, an officer said, adding that the dispute was regarding agricultural land.

The injured person has been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said. Based on the injured person's complaint, a case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, the officer added..

