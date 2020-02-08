National skiing championship begins in Uttarakhand's Auli
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated the four-day National Skiing and Snowboarding Championship at Auli in Chamoli district. The championship is being organised jointly by the state government and the Indian Olympic Association.
Rawat reiterated his government's commitment to promote the place as an international winter sports destination. Announcing that a separate department for winter sports will be set up soon in the state, the chief minister said an adventure summit will be held next month to mark its beginning.
Expressing happiness at the enthusiastic participation of young boys and girls in the event, he said better coaches are being hired to groom them for the next winter Olympics.
