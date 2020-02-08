Left Menu
1,000 runners take part in Abujhmad Peace Marathon in C'garh

The second edition of the 21-km long Abujhmad Peace Marathon concluded at 9

Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Bastar Range, Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj talking to reporters on Saturday.

The second edition of the 21-km long Abujhmad Peace Marathon concluded at 9:30 am on Saturday, here at Basing village in Orchha block of the district. The marathon started at 6:30 am from Narayanpur district headquarters. According to officials, as many as 1,000 runners from various states of the country participated in the marathon. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the closing ceremony.

Speaking to media, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Bastar Range, P Sundarraj says: "This peace marathon was started last year to provide a new identity to Maoist-affected areas. People have shown their enthusiasm to participate in this marathon." "With our motto of Vikas (development), Vishwas (trust), and Suraksha (safety), we are enabling the people to remove fear created in their minds," he said.

Narayanpur's Abujhmad is a Naxal prone area. Indian Armyman Shankar Mann Thapa has been declared the winner of the marathon. The first run-up is a woman runner from Kenya.

One of the participants in the marathon, PP Naidu said: "I have always participated in various marathons across the country. I am happy that I participated in a marathon organised in my area." (ANI)

