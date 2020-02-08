Three of family killed in car accident in Maha's Amravati
Three members of a familywere killed and a minor boy was injured on Saturday afternoonwhen their car rammed into a tractor near Mahuli Jahangirvillage in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said
The incident happened at around 1pm when the car wastrying to overtake another vehicle near a railway bridge andploughed into the trolley of a tractor, an official said
"Prabhakar Ramchandra Kalbende (74), his wife Rajmati(62) and son Somesh (26) were killed on the spot. Prabhakar's8-year-old grandson Varad Surendra Daudadkar suffered minorinjuries," the Mahuli police official said.
