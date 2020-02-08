Brazilian plane evacuates Indian from Wuhan

A Brazilian air force plane has evacuated an Indian from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China along with a group of Brazilian citizens, diplomatic sources said on Saturday. The Indian has disembarked from the plane in Poland, they said.

Brazil has said that two of its military planes flew to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to rescue its citizens stuck in the city. No other detail is available so far about the evacuated Indian citizen. India has evacuated more than 640 of its citizens from Wuhan.

The death toll in China from the deadly virus has jumped to 723 with the confirmed cases soaring to 34,598.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

