Drugs worth Rs 120 crore seized in Manipur, 1 arrested

Drugs worth around Rs 120 crore were seized in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday as security personnel busted a manufacturing unit, officials said. A team of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police made the seizures in the Kamu Saichang area of the district in a joint operation, they said.

They seized 29 kg of heroin, 20 liters of brown sugar (liquid) and 8 kg of marijuana, worth around Rs 120 crore in the international market. Equipment and chemicals used for processing the drugs were also seized. The drugs were being supplied in loose bags and in form of molded bricks to several areas in Manipur and Nagaland, officials said.

A woman, identified as Elizabeth Khongsai, has been arrested in connection with the seizures, they said. Further investigations are underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.