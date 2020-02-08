Thane National Lok Adalat: 2.5k cases settled, Rs 20cr paid

A total of 2,562 cases were settledand cumulative compensation of Rs 20.35 crore was paid at aNational Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Thane in Maharashtra,an official said

Such Lok Adalats are organised to dispose of casesspeedily so that the burden of regular courts is reduced

"A total of 30,397 pending cases under differentcategories were placed before the panels at the Lok Adalat and2,562 cases were settled. The total amount of settlement inSaturday's Lok Adalat was Rs 20.35 crore," said District LegalServices Authority secretary SR Deshpande.

