Rain, cold wave conditions affect normal life in Odisha

Normal life in most parts of Odisha, including the state capital, was affected due to rains and cold wave conditions on Saturday. The weather office said similar weather conditions will continue on Sunday due to formation of a cyclonic circulation, which presently lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Though the wet spell is likely to be over on Monday, the weather office said that cold condition will continue till February 11. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at few places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal and at isolated places in Nawrangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Sunday.

Cold wave conditions were very likely at isolated places in Angul, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Sunday. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours was 6 cm at Rairakhol in Sambalpur district, followed by 5 cm at Binika in Sonepur district and 4 cm at Jujumora in Sambalpur district.

PTI AAM SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.