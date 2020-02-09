Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDS to give Rs 1 lakh to family members of organ donors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:54 IST
DDS to give Rs 1 lakh to family members of organ donors
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Image Credit: Twitter (@SushilModi)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday announced that Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti (DDS), which works to spread awareness on organ donation, will give Rs one lakh to family members of those who will donate their body/organs. Modi is the chief patron of the DDS, a non-governmental organization, whose aim is to motivate people on the importance of organ donation.

"The Odisha government has recently taken a decision to give Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who will donate their body or organs...We will also discuss the issue at the government level. "Till such a decision is taken by the state government, the DDS has decided to give Rs one lakh each to those families, whose member has donated either his body or his organs," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the DDS members here. The DDS chief patron made it clear that organs of an individual can be donated if the person is declared brain dead by a doctor trained and authorized for the job.

The state government will also honor institutions and people who are working to motivate people and their family members to donate their bodies and organs, he said. The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here is the only institute where doctors have been trained to declare a person as "brain dead", the deputy chief minister said.

Doctors of all the medical colleges of the state will be imparted training to make them eligible for declaring a person as brain dead, he said. Modi urged people to come forward to make a pledge to become an organ donor to give a "gift of life" to others even after their deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyans queue to see body of Moi, country's longest-serving ruler

Nairobi, Feb 9 AFP Kenyans formed long queues on Sunday to glimpse the body of the countrys longest-serving leader, Daniel arap Moi, which is on public display ahead of a state funeral service. Moi, who is respected by many despite a 24-yea...

2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis TB in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering fro...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020