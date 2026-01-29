India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Rise in 2025-26
India's sugar production is forecasted to rise by 13% to 29.6 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season, with exports projected below the quota at 8 lakh tonnes due to logistical challenges in ethanol diversion. The All India Sugar Trade Association highlights higher output, increased diversion to gur, and regional output variations.
- Country:
- India
India's sugar industry is anticipating a significant increase in production for the 2025-26 season, with an estimated rise of 13% to 29.6 million tonnes, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).
Despite rising production, exports are expected to fall short of the 1.5 million tonnes quota, with shipments projected at just 8 lakh tonnes. Logistical challenges in ethanol diversion have contributed to this shortfall, the industry body stated.
Notably, different regions are witnessing varied production outcomes, with Maharashtra expected to lead with 10.81 million tonnes. Meanwhile, diversion to gur is on the rise due to increasing demand for gur and jaggery.
