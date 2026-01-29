Left Menu

India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Rise in 2025-26

India's sugar production is forecasted to rise by 13% to 29.6 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season, with exports projected below the quota at 8 lakh tonnes due to logistical challenges in ethanol diversion. The All India Sugar Trade Association highlights higher output, increased diversion to gur, and regional output variations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:35 IST
India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Rise in 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar industry is anticipating a significant increase in production for the 2025-26 season, with an estimated rise of 13% to 29.6 million tonnes, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Despite rising production, exports are expected to fall short of the 1.5 million tonnes quota, with shipments projected at just 8 lakh tonnes. Logistical challenges in ethanol diversion have contributed to this shortfall, the industry body stated.

Notably, different regions are witnessing varied production outcomes, with Maharashtra expected to lead with 10.81 million tonnes. Meanwhile, diversion to gur is on the rise due to increasing demand for gur and jaggery.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026