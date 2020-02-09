Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata's book on CAA sold out in book fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 18:27 IST
Mamata's book on CAA sold out in book fair
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A book against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act written by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sold out six days after it was launched in the International Kolkata Book Fair, her publisher said. Titles favoring and opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC authored by others were also on high demand in the 12-day book fair which concluded on Sunday.

"All the 1,000 copies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's new title 'Nagarikatta Aatanko' (Fear of Citizenship) were sold out this afternoon. It was launched on February 4 in the book fair," Apu Dey said on behalf of the publishers, Dey's Publishing. In her book, the TMC supremo talks about the "barbaric uncertainty which has gripped India in the sphere of politics-economy-society everywhere...." The book was sold from the stall of Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', apart from the pavilion of the Dey's Publishing.

"Since 1993 my books on contemporary issues have been published in every book fair, which reflects my views, thinkings, opinions everything. This year the people's movement against CAA, NPR and NRC prompted me to chronicle my views which salute the uprising against divisive politics," she wrote in the book. Another book of poems by Banerjee, which touches on contemporary issues, had also been sold out, Dey said.

With 14 new titles released in this book fair, the number of books written by Banerjee, also theTrinamool Congress supremo, has crossed 100. Now, she is the author of 102 books written mainly in Bengali and English. While Banerjee also has books of Urdu poems to her credit, her poetries were also translated to Alchiki, the language of the Santhals.

At the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) stall number 370, over 6,000 booklets on the benefits of the CAA have been sold till Saturday, the person manning the stall said. The booklet said the amended citizenship law would provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The VHP stall had also stocked titles on the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya and the need for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Both the books are also nominally priced and were of high demand," he said.

At the Students Federation of India (SFI) stall, over 800 copies of two booklets on the proposed nationwide NRC and the CAA have been sold out on Friday, the 10th day of the book fair, one of the persons manning the stall said. The stall is also selling tee-shirts with "NO CAA" written on it and it has become a craze among the youth, he said.

Over 1,500 copies of two titles -'Nijer Deshe Refugee Hobo' (Will we become refugees in our own country) and 'Ei Banglar Udbastu' (Refugees of Bengal) - published by the People's Study Circle have also been sold in the past couple of days, a spokesman of the stall claimed. When asked, Publishers and Book Sellers Guild President Tridib Chatterjee said it is not possible to give separate sales figures about books on CAA and NRC.

The Guild is the organizer of the book fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyans queue to see body of Moi, country's longest-serving ruler

Nairobi, Feb 9 AFP Kenyans formed long queues on Sunday to glimpse the body of the countrys longest-serving leader, Daniel arap Moi, which is on public display ahead of a state funeral service. Moi, who is respected by many despite a 24-yea...

2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis TB in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering fro...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020