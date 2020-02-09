'Bharosa centre' to study social media impact on youth: Maha Min

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Sunday said a "bharosa center" comprising a psychologist, woman police officer and counselor would be set up in the state's Raigad district to "monitor the impact of social media on youth". She was speaking against the backdrop of a 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze and left battling for life by a stalker on February 3 in Hinganghat town in Wardha.

"A bharosa center will be set up in Raigad district which will have a psychologist, woman police officer, and counselor to monitor the impact of social media on youth," the minister of state for tourism and industry said here. Tatkare is a first-time MLA from Shrivardhan in Raigad district.

Tatkare said there was a need to teach boys how to behave rather than stressing that girls should not venture out late evening. Speaking on the Hinganghat incident, Tatkare said the punishment in these cases should be so exemplary that people think "a hundred times before committing such an act".

She was speaking at the closing ceremony of the seventh Aurangabad International Film Festival. Tatkare also said the state government was positive about re-starting the Ellora Festival here.

Speaking about the composition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, she said its ministers were of various ages, which lent a "beauty" to the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation. "However, age is merely a number because the headmaster of the school is a youngster of the age of 79," she said referring to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

