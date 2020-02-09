Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police team raided the house of Atul Vora and seized 37 notes of Rs 100 denomination which he had got from Ishwar Patel living in Bengaluru, an official said.

"Vora said he got 700 notes of Rs 100 denomination from Patel, of which he gave 412 notes to Bhavesh Zala, and 250 pieces to Snehal Zaveri, both trader friends. We have recovered 350 notes from Zala while he has circulated the rest. In all, the notes recovered have a face value of Rs 63,500," he said. These notes are photo-copies, he added.

