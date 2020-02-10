Gujarat ATS arrests Mumbai serial blast accused

Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case.

"Moosa was also involved in drug trafficking worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year," said Gujarat ATS. More details awaited. (ANI)

